Faridabad teen dies by suicide after being blackmailed India Oct 27, 2025

A 19-year-old BCom student in Faridabad, Rahul, died by suicide on October 26, 2024.

Rahul's friend Sahil is accused of using AI to create fake obscene images and videos of Rahul and his sisters, after Rahul's phone was allegedly hacked.

Sahil then demanded ₹20,000 to keep the content private, threatening to post it online.

Overwhelmed by the ongoing threats, Rahul took sulphas tablets and passed away during treatment.