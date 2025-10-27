Next Article
Faridabad teen dies by suicide after being blackmailed
India
A 19-year-old BCom student in Faridabad, Rahul, died by suicide on October 26, 2024.
Rahul's friend Sahil is accused of using AI to create fake obscene images and videos of Rahul and his sisters, after Rahul's phone was allegedly hacked.
Sahil then demanded ₹20,000 to keep the content private, threatening to post it online.
Overwhelmed by the ongoing threats, Rahul took sulphas tablets and passed away during treatment.
Police are currently investigating the case
Police have booked Sahil for abetment to suicide and are questioning him.
Investigators are going through long chat histories from Rahul's phone that show how the blackmail unfolded.
They're also analyzing digital traces to understand how the deepfakes were made, aiming to build a strong case against Sahil.