Rajasthan: 5 teachers suspended for selling milk under kids' scheme India Oct 27, 2025

Five teachers in Rajasthan have been suspended after being accused of selling milk powder that was supposed to be given to school kids under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana.

This scheme is meant to provide hot milk and better nutrition to about 5.7 million children from pre-primary up to Class 8.