Rajasthan: 5 teachers suspended for selling milk under kids' scheme
Five teachers in Rajasthan have been suspended after being accused of selling milk powder that was supposed to be given to school kids under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana.
This scheme is meant to provide hot milk and better nutrition to about 5.7 million children from pre-primary up to Class 8.
Special committee investigating the matter
The teachers—Sheela Balai, Suresh Kumar, Mangla Ram, Papparam Godara, and Rajesh Meena—allegedly sent the milk powder to mawa factories instead of schools.
Now, a special committee is investigating and officials across the state are checking school supplies.
Education Secretary Krishna Kunal has promised strict action against anyone found misusing the scheme, stating, "Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of irregularities during verification."