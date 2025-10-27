Cyclone Montha intensifies; Vizag police close beaches, bring in lifeguards
Cyclone Montha is picking up strength in the Bay of Bengal and is set to make landfall near Kakinada on October 28.
With rough waves already hitting Visakhapatnam, police have closed popular beaches like RK and Rushikonda and brought in extra security and swimmers.
Many locals are reminded of the heavy losses from Cyclone Hudhud back in 2014, which caused major damage to the city.
Residents stock up on food, fuel, and medicines
People across Vizag aren't taking chances—they're stocking up on food, fuel, and medicines, leading to packed markets and a rush for veggies (tomatoes are now ₹30/kg!).
Even though the city might not get a direct hit this time, strong winds up to 60km/h are expected.
Residents are also securing backup power with diesel for generators, storing water, and preparing for whatever comes next.