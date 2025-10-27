Cyclone Montha intensifies; Vizag police close beaches, bring in lifeguards

Residents stock up on food, fuel, and medicines

People across Vizag aren't taking chances—they're stocking up on food, fuel, and medicines, leading to packed markets and a rush for veggies (tomatoes are now ₹30/kg!).

Even though the city might not get a direct hit this time, strong winds up to 60km/h are expected.

Residents are also securing backup power with diesel for generators, storing water, and preparing for whatever comes next.