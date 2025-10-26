Has Pakistan declared Salman terrorist over Balochistan remarks? Fact check
On Sunday afternoon, multiple reports claimed that actor Salman Khan has been declared a terrorist and placed under Schedule 4 of Pakistan's 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. To recall, at the Joy Forum 2025 event in Riyadh, Khan spoke about Indian cinema's popularity in the Middle East and mentioned people from Balochistan and Pakistan separately. However, there's no authorized confirmation, and the claim is solely based on media reports and online chatter. Khan's statement is awaited.
Origin of controversy: What did Khan say?
Khan said at the event, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit." "If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here." "There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."
Meanwhile, know about Schedule 4 of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act
Schedule 4 of Pakistan's 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act includes individuals suspected of having links to terrorism and subjects them to strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action. The actor's mention of Balochistan has allegedly been seen as an endorsement by separatist leaders in the region.
Baloch separatist leaders welcomed Khan's statement
Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed the superstar's statement. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent figure in the Baloch independence movement, thanked Khan for mentioning their struggle and said it had brought happiness to six crore Baloch people. He even hailed the actor's act as a strong one of soft diplomacy that highlights global acknowledgment of Balochistan as an independent nation.
Know more about Balochistan
Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, covering 46% of the country but housing only 6% of its population, per Mid-Day. The region has been in turmoil due to systemic discrimination and economic neglect. Despite being rich in mineral resources, Balochistan remains Pakistan's most underdeveloped area, with a significant portion (70%) of its population living below the poverty line. Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan.