Has Pakistan declared Salman terrorist over Balochistan remarks? Fact check

On Sunday afternoon, multiple reports claimed that actor Salman Khan has been declared a terrorist and placed under Schedule 4 of Pakistan's 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. To recall, at the Joy Forum 2025 event in Riyadh, Khan spoke about Indian cinema's popularity in the Middle East and mentioned people from Balochistan and Pakistan separately . However, there's no authorized confirmation, and the claim is solely based on media reports and online chatter. Khan's statement is awaited.

Statement backlash Origin of controversy: What did Khan say? Khan said at the event, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit." "If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here." "There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

⚡ NEW: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's name has reportedly been added by Pakistan govt to it's "Fourth Schedule" — a list under its Anti-Terrorism Act used to monitor people suspected of links to banned groups or extremist activity.



It's a serious designation that restricts…



Legal action Meanwhile, know about Schedule 4 of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act Schedule 4 of Pakistan's 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act includes individuals suspected of having links to terrorism and subjects them to strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action. The actor's mention of Balochistan has allegedly been seen as an endorsement by separatist leaders in the region.

Separatist support Baloch separatist leaders welcomed Khan's statement Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed the superstar's statement. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent figure in the Baloch independence movement, thanked Khan for mentioning their struggle and said it had brought happiness to six crore Baloch people. He even hailed the actor's act as a strong one of soft diplomacy that highlights global acknowledgment of Balochistan as an independent nation.