China-India border: LAC surveillance upgrade to reduce misunderstandings
India is upgrading its surveillance tech along the Ladakh border (LAC) to avoid misunderstandings after the tense 2020 standoff.
India's network—five years in the making—is getting a major upgrade for round-the-clock monitoring, so there's less need for risky foot patrols.
Both countries still have about 50,000-60,000 troops stationed there, but now they're also doing coordinated patrols as part of a new agreement from October 2024.
Why this is important
This matters because better surveillance and joint patrols help prevent accidental clashes in one of the world's most sensitive border zones.
With geotagging and smarter monitoring, both sides can move troops more safely and reduce confusion over where the actual boundary lies.
Even though tensions aren't fully resolved, these steps are helping keep things calm—and that's good news for everyone watching India-China relations.