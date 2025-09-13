China-India border: LAC surveillance upgrade to reduce misunderstandings India Sep 13, 2025

India is upgrading its surveillance tech along the Ladakh border (LAC) to avoid misunderstandings after the tense 2020 standoff.

India's network—five years in the making—is getting a major upgrade for round-the-clock monitoring, so there's less need for risky foot patrols.

Both countries still have about 50,000-60,000 troops stationed there, but now they're also doing coordinated patrols as part of a new agreement from October 2024.