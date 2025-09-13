Next Article
MPharma student raped by auto driver near Delhi-Agra highway
A 25-year-old MPharma aspirant from Lucknow was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in September 2025.
She had hired the auto to reach her educational institute after getting off a bus, but the driver reportedly took a detour and assaulted her.
Driver shot at police, got injured
The survivor managed to call emergency number 112, leading to her quick rescue and the driver's arrest.
Police registered an FIR for rape and related charges, and confirmed she received medical care.
Later, while police took him back to recover his vehicle, he allegedly tried to grab an officer's pistol and fired at them—prompting police to shoot him in the leg.
He's now hospitalized and facing more serious charges as the investigation continues.