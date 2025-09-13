Union minister visits flood-hit Punjab, blames illegal mining India Sep 13, 2025

Union Minister B L Verma visited Sasrali village in Punjab's Sahnewal area on Friday to see the flood situation up close.

He toured the temporary embankments set up to protect homes and farms from the overflowing Sutlej river, and spoke with locals about their struggles after nearly 450 acres of farmland were damaged—as highlighted by Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who cited illegal mining as the primary reason for the destruction.