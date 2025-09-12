Next Article
Mizoram's rail link to rest of India finally completed
Big news for Mizoram: the Bairabi-Sairang railway, costing over ₹8,000 crore, finally connects Aizawl to India's rail network.
Travel between Aizawl and Silchar now drops from seven hours to just three.
Prime Minister Modi is set to officially open the line this Saturday.
Economic boost, job creation expected
For the first time ever, express trains will run from Sairang to Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati—making travel way easier.
The project is expected to boost Mizoram's economy by up to 3% each year, cut logistics costs by nearly 40%, and create thousands of jobs in logistics, retail, tourism—and yes, more tourists are likely on their way!