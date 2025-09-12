Next Article
Telangana woman kills daughter, calls child 'inconvenience'
In Medak, Telangana, a 23-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two-year-old daughter, whom she and her lover found to be an "inconvenience."
She had first left home with him in March but returned after her husband objected to her behavior, only to flee again in May—this time leaving behind her five-year-old son.
Both have been brought back to Medak
After the woman's father reported her missing, police tracked down the couple in Andhra Pradesh.
During questioning, she admitted they saw the child as an "inconvenience" and revealed where the body was buried.
The woman's lover also faces several other criminal cases.
Both have been brought back to Medak and will appear in court as police continue investigating the case.