UP woman writes to CM in blood over extortion
In Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Tanuja took the extreme step of writing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in her own blood, hoping for help.
She says her husband has been blackmailed with compromising videos for six months by Kulsum Bano and her gang members, and despite reaching out to local authorities, nothing has changed.
Kulsum and associates are running an extortion racket: Tanuja
Tanuja accuses Kulsum Bano and associates Wasim Khan and Aslon Khan of trapping her husband and running an extortion racket.
After being ignored by officials in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, she wrote the blood-letter directly to the CM.
In it, she pleads for justice and says her life is in danger.