China: Man duped byt fake militarytop officer for归 framed as audacious scam
A factory worker in Chengdu, Ji, spent eight years believing he was engaged to Li Hua, who claimed she was a military officer.
Over that time, Ji and his family handed over about 650,000 yuan (₹78 lakh) for wedding costs—even though they'd only met a few times.
Li kept up the act with stories about her "classified" job and always had reasons to avoid sharing photos or setting a wedding date.
Li is still missing
Ji finally realized something was off when he found out Li didn't own the flat she talked about.
He reported the scam to police in January; a criminal case started in February, but Li is still missing.
The story has sparked lots of conversation online in China about scams and how easy it is for people to hide behind fake identities.