Student suicides rose by 64% over past decade: Key facts
Student suicides made up 7.6% of all reported suicides in India in 2022—over 13,000 young lives lost in 2024 alone.
While that's a slight drop from recent years, the numbers have still jumped by about 64% over the past decade, even as the youth population shrank a bit.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh saw nearly one-third of these cases.
Why students are ending their lives
This is a tough reality check: academic pressure, loneliness, substance abuse, and lack of support are pushing students to breaking points.
Many cases go unreported due to stigma or legal fears, but high-profile incidents at top colleges show it can happen anywhere.
The government is stepping up with counseling programs like MANODARPAN and mental health workshops on campuses—but clearly there's more work ahead to make sure students feel heard and supported.
```