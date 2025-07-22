Student suicides rose by 64% over past decade: Key facts

Why students are ending their lives

This is a tough reality check: academic pressure, loneliness, substance abuse, and lack of support are pushing students to breaking points.

Many cases go unreported due to stigma or legal fears, but high-profile incidents at top colleges show it can happen anywhere.

The government is stepping up with counseling programs like MANODARPAN and mental health workshops on campuses—but clearly there's more work ahead to make sure students feel heard and supported.

