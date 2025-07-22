2006Mumbai train bombings: Bombay HC acquits 12 convicts India Jul 22, 2025

Twelve people who were convicted for the 2006 Mumbai train bombings have just been acquitted by the Bombay High Court.

The judges said there wasn't enough solid proof to keep them behind bars, overturning the earlier death and life sentences handed out in 2015.

These bombings, which hit seven trains during rush hour, killed 189 people and injured over 800—making it one of India's deadliest attacks.