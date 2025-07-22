2006Mumbai train bombings: Bombay HC acquits 12 convicts
Twelve people who were convicted for the 2006 Mumbai train bombings have just been acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
The judges said there wasn't enough solid proof to keep them behind bars, overturning the earlier death and life sentences handed out in 2015.
These bombings, which hit seven trains during rush hour, killed 189 people and injured over 800—making it one of India's deadliest attacks.
Victims' families are still looking for answers
The court found major problems with the original case—like unreliable evidence, shaky witness IDs, and confessions that seemed forced.
Eleven of those acquitted had already spent many years in jail; one died from COVID-19 while waiting for justice.
The Maharashtra government isn't done yet though—they're appealing to the Supreme Court.
Victims' families are upset and still looking for answers as this case continues.