Even if woman has job, she can get alimony: HC
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: even if a woman has a job, she can still get alimony after divorce.
In a recent case, the court ordered a Nagpur man to pay ₹15,000 per month to his ex-wife, who works as a physiotherapist.
The court reasoned that having an income doesn't automatically mean she and her kids are financially set.
What really counts is genuine financial need: Court
The court pointed out that what really counts is genuine financial need—not just whether someone is employed.
They also stressed that actual income should be considered over what someone could potentially earn.
This decision follows other courts in saying women shouldn't lose support rights just because they're working or made career choices for their family.