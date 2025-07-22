Next Article
Watch: Passengers move around in Air India plane on runway
A video of Air India passengers standing up and moving around while the plane was still taxiing in Delhi is making the rounds online.
Despite a cabin crew member repeatedly asking everyone to stay seated with seatbelts on, some people just ignored the instructions—one even walked down the aisle.
'Why the world hates us'
The clip, shared by storychaplin on Instagram and captioned "Why the world hates us," has racked up thousands of comments.
Many viewers called out the unsafe behavior, saying it's embarrassing and suggesting fines for rule-breakers.
Incidents like this aren't new—aviation officials keep stressing how important it is to follow basic safety protocols so everyone can travel safely.