Next Article
SC to hear Maharashtra's appeal in 2006 Mumbai train blasts
The Supreme Court will take up Maharashtra's appeal on July 24, after the Bombay High Court recently cleared 12 people accused in the deadly 2006 Mumbai train blasts.
These coordinated explosions tragically took over 180 lives, and now the state wants a second look at the case.
HC ruling and state's response
The High Court said there just wasn't enough solid proof to convict the accused, so it let them go.
But Maharashtra officials believe not all evidence was properly weighed, so they're asking the Supreme Court for a fresh review.