India's female workforce participation lowest in G20, 20 years to catch up

Only about 16% of working women in India have salaried jobs; most work for themselves, especially in rural areas.

Safety worries and unpaid care work make it tough for many to join or stay in the workforce.

Experts like Ashwini Deshpande say job shortages often mean men get picked first.

There's a clear call for better childcare, safer workplaces, and stronger anti-discrimination laws so more Indian women can build real careers.