Next Article
India's female workforce participation lowest in G20, 20 years to catch up
India's female workforce participation has climbed to 31.7%, but that's still the lowest in the G20, and a new poll says it could take over 20 years just to catch up.
Prime Minister Modi wants to hit 70% by 2047, but right now, most working women are stuck in low-paid self-employment rather than stable jobs.
Only about 16% of working women in India have salaried jobs
Only about 16% of working women in India have salaried jobs; most work for themselves, especially in rural areas.
Safety worries and unpaid care work make it tough for many to join or stay in the workforce.
Experts like Ashwini Deshpande say job shortages often mean men get picked first.
There's a clear call for better childcare, safer workplaces, and stronger anti-discrimination laws so more Indian women can build real careers.