Delhi: Man killed in fight, 3 juveniles arrested
A 39-year-old man named Mustakeen lost his life after a dispute turned violent in northeast Delhi's Janta Colony on July 21.
Police say three juveniles were arrested soon after the incident, which happened late at night.
Sadly, Mustakeen was declared dead at the hospital.
Forensic teams checked the scene
Forensic teams checked the scene, and officers quickly tracked down the suspects in the Welcome area, recovering a knife believed to be used in the attack.
The case is now under investigation as authorities look into what led up to this tragic event.