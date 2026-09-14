China has reduced troop deployment along LAC, says Army report
What's the story
China has drastically reduced its People's Liberation Army (PLA) deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2025, according to the Indian Army's Annual Report 2025-26. According to a statement from India's Ministry of Defence, only 10 Combined Arms Brigade-size forces remain stationed near the LAC and traditional training zones. This comes as India-China relations improve with increased political, diplomatic, and military engagement between the two nations.
BRICS
Modi-Xi meeting at BRICS
At their recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, leaders of India and China agreed to work together toward resolving the contested border.
"Although our two countries are different....they are fully capable of complementing each other's strengths, supporting one another, achieving mutual success and advancing together," Xi Jinping said as he met PM Narendra Modi.
After the meeting, India's MEA said "the two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question."
Diplomatic progress
Military dialogue with China resumed in 2025
The Indian Army's Annual Report for 2025-26 noted that military dialogue between India and China was resumed during the year. This included the 23rd Corps Commander-level meeting in Eastern Ladakh in October 2025.
Border Personnel Meetings with the PLA also continued to address concerns in a cordial environment, contributing to greater stability along the Northern Borders.
However, it stressed that the Indian military is still poised to respond to any new security threat.
Operational review
Indian forces remain prepared for any emerging security challenges
The report also reviewed Operation Sindoor, which highlighted India's multi-domain capability and joint operational readiness.
After the operation, the Army stated it undertook a review of capability gaps, with key areas including force restructure, increased jointness, and the induction of emerging technologies.
The Army also noted that Jammu and Kashmir's overall security situation remained "firmly under control," with reduced violence and increased local participation in development initiatives.
It said violence levels and protests reduced, with "zero incidents of stone pelting."
Security challenges
Increase in ceasefire violations along LoC
The Army reported six infiltration attempts by terrorists in 2025, with 12 Pakistani terrorists neutralized while attempting to cross LOC.
The report also highlighted a sharp increase in ceasefire violations along the LOC. A total of 163 violations were recorded in 2025, up from two in 2024.
The Army also flagged a growing drone threat on the western border, with 863 reported intrusions.
During the same period, local youth recruitment into terrorist groups fell sharply, with just one recruitment.