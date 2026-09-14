China has reduced troop deployment along LAC, says Army report

At their recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, leaders of India and China agreed to work together toward resolving the contested border.

"Although our two countries are different....they are fully capable of complementing each other's strengths, supporting one another, achieving mutual success and advancing together," Xi Jinping said as he met PM Narendra Modi.

After the meeting, India's MEA said "the two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question."