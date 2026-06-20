China rejects Indian chiles for methamidophos, Andhra Pradesh farmers anxious

India's chiles provide 27% spice-export revenue

Chiles are a huge deal for India, making up 27% of spice export revenue, and China is the second-biggest buyer after the US.

During 2025-26, India exported 1.734 million metric tons of spices worth 391.4 billion rupees.

But tracking rejected chile batches isn't easy since Guntur markets source from all over.

In response, Andhra Pradesh's chief minister is urging farmers to go for residue-free farming to keep global markets open and protect their incomes.