'Chinese virus' hits Punjab's paddy fields; false smut also detected

SRBSDV is the real worry; state agriculture department is acting

False smut shows up as yellow powdery balls on grains during the August rains, but Dr. Mandeep Singh Hunjan from Punjab Agricultural University says it's not super contagious and can be managed if farmers spray fungicide early—just don't overdo it or wait too long.

The real worry is SRBSDV, which stunts plants and has hit about 11,000 acres in districts like Patiala this season.

The state agriculture department is urging farmers to pull out infected plants fast and keep an eye out for symptoms to stop things from getting worse.