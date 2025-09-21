Vadnagar, PM Modi's hometown, nominated for UNESCO heritage site

Vadnagar's rich history and cultural significance

Vadnagar has seen people living there for over 2,700 years and sits at a crossroads of ancient trade routes.

Archeologists have found everything from Mesopotamian jars to Roman coin impressions here, showing how connected it was to the wider world.

Over time, it's served as a fortified town, busy trading center, and even a Buddhist hub—making its nomination a nod to both history and ongoing cultural importance.