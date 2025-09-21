Vadnagar, PM Modi's hometown, nominated for UNESCO heritage site
Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat, was just nominated for preliminary assessment for UNESCO World Heritage status.
Announced on September 17, coinciding with Modi's birthday, this move is part of India's push to highlight its rich cultural roots on the global stage.
Vadnagar isn't just famous for its ties to Modi—it's been around since about 800-900 BCE.
Vadnagar's rich history and cultural significance
Vadnagar has seen people living there for over 2,700 years and sits at a crossroads of ancient trade routes.
Archeologists have found everything from Mesopotamian jars to Roman coin impressions here, showing how connected it was to the wider world.
Over time, it's served as a fortified town, busy trading center, and even a Buddhist hub—making its nomination a nod to both history and ongoing cultural importance.
How UNESCO heritage site selection works
UNESCO will first check if Vadnagar meets their "Outstanding Universal Value" criteria.
If it clears this stage, India will submit more detailed documents explaining why Vadnagar deserves the honor.