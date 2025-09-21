Pune couple on run after man held in 3-star room

Police investigating deleted CCTV footage

Chauhan was rescued by police from the Khedkars's Pune residence, while Salunkhe was arrested separately in Dhule district.

Manorama Khedkar reportedly resisted the rescue and now faces charges for obstructing police and destruction of evidence; both she and Dilip are currently missing.

Police are also investigating deleted CCTV footage from the Khedkars's residence that may show what happened.

Meanwhile, their Toyota Land Cruiser has been found for seizure, and another family member is facing unrelated legal trouble over alleged misuse of civil service benefits.