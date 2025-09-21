Next Article
Karnataka: Tension in Belur after Ganesh idol desecrated
Belur, a town in Karnataka's Hassan district, saw tensions rise this Sunday after a Ganesh idol at a local temple was allegedly desecrated.
Locals quickly gathered in protest, demanding swift action against whoever was responsible.
The incident has deeply upset the community, with local leaders calling it a serious insult to their faith.
If justice not delivered soon, protests could grow bigger: MLA
Belur MLA H.K. Suresh called it "a heinous act committed with an intention to insult Hindus" and said police are actively investigating, using CCTV footage that points to a woman suspect.
He's urged authorities to move fast on arrests and warned that if justice isn't delivered soon, protests could grow bigger.
Police and local leaders are expected to keep a close watch to prevent further unrest.