Karnataka: Tension in Belur after Ganesh idol desecrated

If justice not delivered soon, protests could grow bigger: MLA

Belur MLA H.K. Suresh called it "a heinous act committed with an intention to insult Hindus" and said police are actively investigating, using CCTV footage that points to a woman suspect.

He's urged authorities to move fast on arrests and warned that if justice isn't delivered soon, protests could grow bigger.

Police and local leaders are expected to keep a close watch to prevent further unrest.