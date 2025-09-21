Next Article
Man slits estranged wife's throat during reconciliation meet
India
A disturbing scene unfolded in Balasore, Odisha, when Sheikh Amjad traveled nearly 175km from Cuttack to meet his estranged wife on Thursday.
In public view, he allegedly assaulted her and slit her throat—an act caught on video that circulated on social media.
The couple had been living apart due to ongoing marital issues.
Bystanders intervened, stopped Amjad from escaping
Bystanders didn't hesitate—they intervened right away, stopping Amjad from escaping and rushing the injured woman to a nearby hospital.
Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was later moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Police have arrested Amjad and are investigating what led up to this tragic event.