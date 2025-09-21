Next Article
Two minor earthquakes jolt Kutch in Gujarat
India
Kutch, Gujarat felt two minor earthquakes on Sunday—one early morning near Dholavira (2.6 magnitude) and another just after noon close to Bhachau (3.1 magnitude).
Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.
Kutch sits in 1 of India's highest-risk earthquake zones
Kutch sits in one of India's highest-risk earthquake zones and has a long history with tremors.
The region faced a devastating quake back in 2001 that claimed thousands of lives.
These recent shakes are another reminder that the area still needs to stay alert for seismic activity.