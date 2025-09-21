'Partition dadi's meeting with PM': How Modi met Uma India Sep 21, 2025

Back in 2021, Uma Sachdev—a 90-year-old who lived through the Partition—had one big wish: to personally hand Prime Minister Modi two books written by her late husband about their family's Partition journey.

After being turned away at first, Uma's family reached out to the PM's office, and soon she was invited for a heartfelt meeting.

Modi listened to her story, discussed her family's history, and treated her with respect.