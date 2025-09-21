Next Article
'Partition dadi's meeting with PM': How Modi met Uma
Back in 2021, Uma Sachdev—a 90-year-old who lived through the Partition—had one big wish: to personally hand Prime Minister Modi two books written by her late husband about their family's Partition journey.
After being turned away at first, Uma's family reached out to the PM's office, and soon she was invited for a heartfelt meeting.
Modi listened to her story, discussed her family's history, and treated her with respect.
A personal letter from the PM
After their meeting, Modi sent Uma a personal letter recognizing her courage and experiences.
For Uma, it was a dream fulfilled just months before she passed away—a reminder that even decades later, personal stories from the Partition still matter and can reach the highest levels.