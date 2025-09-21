UP woman refuses to delete viral reel, cops intervene
A woman from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, is making headlines after refusing to delete her viral Instagram Reel shot outside a police station.
The clip—set to a Bhojpuri track and now topping one million views—caught the attention of local police, who asked her to take it down.
She threatened to end her life if video is deleted
When officers showed up at her home, she refused to remove the video and reportedly said she'd "I will give up my life but won't delete it."
The situation escalated when she allegedly threatened self-harm with a knife.
She then went online again, asking followers for support and urging them to keep sharing the Reel since it was tied to a new song launch.
This incident raises questions about social media responsibility
This whole episode has sparked conversations about social media responsibility and where we draw the line between chasing online fame and being accountable for what we post.
It's also got people thinking about how quickly local incidents can blow up on digital platforms—and what that means for everyone involved.