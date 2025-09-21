Australian man, 23, dies in Bali; comes back without heart
The Haddow family from Queensland is reeling after their 23-year-old son, Byron, died in Bali this year and returned home with his heart missing.
Indonesian authorities said Byron drowned after being found unconscious in a villa pool on May 26, but it wasn't until a Queensland autopsy—two days before his funeral—that the missing heart was discovered.
Months later, the family paid $700 to have the organ sent back.
Family questions official drowning verdict, seeks answers
Byron's parents, Robert and Chantal, say they're still shocked and upset—not just about losing their son, but also about how his heart was removed without their consent.
They question the official drowning verdict since there were unexplained cuts on Byron's body and suspect possible foul play.
"This is inhumane. This is devastating beyond words," they said in a statement.
The family continues to push for answers and accountability from authorities involved.