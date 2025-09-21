India's biggest airport to open in October India Sep 21, 2025

Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is gearing up to welcome its first passengers by the end of 2024.

The big launch event is happening on October 30, and flights are expected to start within about a month and a half after that.

While the airport was originally supposed to open in September 2024, the project timeline was adjusted.

Once fully up and running, NIA will actually be the biggest airport in India.