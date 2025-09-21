India's biggest airport to open in October
Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is gearing up to welcome its first passengers by the end of 2024.
The big launch event is happening on October 30, and flights are expected to start within about a month and a half after that.
While the airport was originally supposed to open in September 2024, the project timeline was adjusted.
Once fully up and running, NIA will actually be the biggest airport in India.
NIA's ambitious plans for the future
In its first phase, NIA will have a runway and terminal ready for up to 12 million travelers each year. The team is currently working through final checks before opening.
Down the line, with help from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, NIA plans to expand enough to handle a massive 70 million passengers annually.
Plus, it's aiming for top-notch tech—like CAT III operations for low-visibility flying—and IndiGo and Akasa Air are already on board as launch carriers.