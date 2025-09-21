Sikh organizations urge Centre to reconsider Pakistan pilgrimage travel ban

Sikh organizations and political parties are urging the Indian government to reconsider its decision on pilgrimage travel to Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier advised states to stop processing applications for these journeys due to security concerns with Pakistan. This decision has left many devotees disappointed, including Kanwaljit Kaur Dhillon from Punjab 's Ludhiana district, The Hindu reported.

Disappointment expressed Dhillon among 1,900 applicants Dhillon and her husband were looking forward to visiting Nankana Sahib for Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary in November. However, their plans were disrupted by the government's advisory. "If the game of cricket between two nations could be allowed...then why restrict us?" Dhillon asked. She was among 1,900 applicants who submitted documents through the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for pilgrimage to Pakistan.

Corridor closure Sikh organizations demand reopening of Kartarpur corridor Sikh organizations are also demanding the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which was shut after Operation Sindoor in May. The corridor was established in 2019 and briefly closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened in 2021. On May 9, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the suspension due to security concerns. The Ministry of External Affairs has not commented on when it might reopen.

Discrimination claim Security would not be an issue only for Indian Sikhs? Amarjit Singh, Director of the Sikh Studies Chair at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, questioned the government's decision. "Sikhs from across the world would be visiting Nankana Sahib, so security would not be an issue only for Sikhs from India?" he asked. Dharam Singh, a former professor at Punjabi University Patiala, also slammed the decision, saying if India can play cricket with Pakistan, then why stop pilgrims?