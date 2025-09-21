Manipur cops nab 2 PREPAK militants, an arms dealer

PLA link, illegal arms trafficking

On the same day, police nabbed Phijam Chetanjit Singh (33), an alleged arms dealer in Imphal West, seizing a rifle, magazines, and nearly 100 cartridges.

They also arrested Adhikarimayum Ramkumar Sharma (62), linked to the banned PLA group, in Imphal East.

All four were arrested as part of efforts to address extortion and illegal arms trafficking across Manipur.