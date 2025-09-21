Next Article
Manipur cops nab 2 PREPAK militants, an arms dealer
India
Manipur Police just pulled off a big win, arresting three militants and an arms dealer in a series of raids this week.
Two members of the banned PREPAK group were caught in Bishnupur district for allegedly extorting money from locals, businesses, and even schools.
Their names: Thokchom Manimatum Singh (20) and Laishram Premsagar Singh (24).
PLA link, illegal arms trafficking
On the same day, police nabbed Phijam Chetanjit Singh (33), an alleged arms dealer in Imphal West, seizing a rifle, magazines, and nearly 100 cartridges.
They also arrested Adhikarimayum Ramkumar Sharma (62), linked to the banned PLA group, in Imphal East.
All four were arrested as part of efforts to address extortion and illegal arms trafficking across Manipur.