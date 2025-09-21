Chinese rocket debris or meteor? Fireball over India explained

A rare fireball was seen lighting up the skies over Delhi , Gurugram , and parts of Rajasthan early on Saturday. While it was speculated to be a bolide, new analysis indicates that it could be debris from a Chinese rocket launch, India Today reported. The incident occurred around 1:20am on September 20, and is suspected to be debris from China's Long March 3B rocket stage (CZ-3B R/B, ID 61188).

Re-entry timing Re-entry predicted over northern India The CZ-3B rocket body was expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at 16:45 UTC (10:15pm IST) on September 19, within a four-hour uncertainty window. The early morning spectacle across northern India matches this prediction, increasing the chances that the bright streak seen by residents was space debris. Eyewitnesses from Delhi NCR and Gurugram to western Rajasthan saw a bright trail moving fast across the night sky before burning up.

Unconfirmed incident No official confirmation yet The incident has not been officially confirmed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) or the China National Space Administration (CNSA). The absence of confirmation is concerning, considering China's track record of unannounced or poorly monitored rocket re-entries in recent years. Several Long March rocket stages have previously made uncontrolled descents, raising global safety concerns.

Safety concerns Space debris incidents on the rise Most space debris re-entries are harmless as they burn up upon entering Earth's atmosphere. However, larger pieces that survive the descent can be dangerous if they land in populated areas. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or injury from early Saturday morning's event. Experts warn that with an increasing number of satellite launches globally, space debris incidents may become more frequent.