PM Modi to address nation at 5pm on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday, September 21, at 5:00pm. The announcement comes a day before major Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms take effect. Under the new GST regime, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , tax rates will be slashed on several products to boost consumer demand and reduce prices.

Tax overhaul New GST structure will have only 2 slabs The new GST structure will have only two slabs: 5% and 18%. This is a major change from the current four-slab system of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The government hopes that this simplification will make goods more affordable, especially for the middle class, and boost consumer spending during the festive season.

Tax transition Most goods in the current 12% and 28% slab Under the new regime, almost all goods under the 12% slab will be taxed at 5%, while most items in the 28% category will now attract an 18% tax. Luxury items will be taxed at a higher rate of 40%. The government hopes these changes will provide relief to consumers and boost spending during Navratri festivities.