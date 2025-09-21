Can you swim in untreated freshwater? Know risks, safe options India Sep 21, 2025

Kerala has seen a sharp rise in cases of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but deadly brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

By mid-September 2024, 69 people had been infected and 19 had died.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged everyone to avoid swimming in untreated freshwater, reassuring that seawater, chlorinated pools, and your water at home are safe options.

Health Minister Veena George says there are no new clusters this year, and the state is increasing surveillance and early detection efforts.