PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects in Itanagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Itanagar. The projects include two major hydropower initiatives, namely, the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW), which are estimated to cost over ₹3,700 crore.

Infrastructure development Modi to lay foundation stone for convention centre in Tawang Apart from the hydropower projects, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Convention Centre in Tawang. The center, located at over 9,820 feet in Tawang's frontier district, will be a landmark facility for national and international conferences. It can host over 1,500 delegates and is expected to boost tourism and cultural potential in the region.

Economic growth Infrastructure projects to boost economic activity in Arunachal Pradesh The Prime Minister's visit also includes the launch of key infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore. These projects will focus on connectivity, health, fire safety, and working women's hostels, among other sectors. As part of his vision to ease doing business and create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, PM Modi will also interact with local taxpayers and industry representatives. He will discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalization during his visit.