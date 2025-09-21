'Crypto in train': Man's loud pitch for investment draws flak
A video of a man loudly pitching crypto investments during a train journey on an Indian Railways train is making the rounds online.
Shared on Reddit as "Scammer with zero civic sense," the clip shows him promising high returns and insisting his company isn't a scam, all while ignoring everyone's need for peace during their journey.
'It's not about crypto or scams'
Social media users quickly called out the man—not just for his sales pitch, but for his lack of basic public etiquette.
Comments pointed out that it's less about cryptocurrency and more about respecting others' space.
As one person put it, "It's not about crypto or scams—it's about having the decency to keep your voice down."
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about being considerate in shared spaces like trains.