'Crypto in train': Man's loud pitch for investment draws flak

'It's not about crypto or scams'

Social media users quickly called out the man—not just for his sales pitch, but for his lack of basic public etiquette.

Comments pointed out that it's less about cryptocurrency and more about respecting others' space.

As one person put it, "It's not about crypto or scams—it's about having the decency to keep your voice down."

The incident has sparked fresh conversations about being considerate in shared spaces like trains.