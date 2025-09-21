PM Modi to launch ₹5,100cr development projects in Northeast

Projects to boost clean energy and improve life in region

These projects are set to boost clean energy and improve life in the Northeast.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a new convention center in Tawang to encourage tourism and culture, plus launch upgrades for roads, health services, safety measures, and women's hostels.

In Tripura, he'll unveil the revamped Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex—a move that supports heritage preservation and creates jobs.

Altogether, these efforts aim to bring better infrastructure and more opportunities for people across the region.