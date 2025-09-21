PM Modi to launch ₹5,100cr development projects in Northeast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday, September 22, to kick off development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore.
In Itanagar, he'll lay the foundation for two big hydropower plants—the Heo and Tato-I projects—together bringing in more than ₹3,700 crore of investment.
Projects to boost clean energy and improve life in region
These projects are set to boost clean energy and improve life in the Northeast.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a new convention center in Tawang to encourage tourism and culture, plus launch upgrades for roads, health services, safety measures, and women's hostels.
In Tripura, he'll unveil the revamped Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex—a move that supports heritage preservation and creates jobs.
Altogether, these efforts aim to bring better infrastructure and more opportunities for people across the region.