Patchy rain likely in Bengaluru; temperature to range between 19-25°C

Bengaluru is likely to witness patchy rain on September 21, 2025, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 25°C. The city will also see high humidity at 84%. The air quality in the city was good yesterday, September 20, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring 45. Gentle winds at a speed of 18.4km/h are expected throughout the day, along with a sunset at 6:16pm.

Weather forecast AQI readings from yesterday showed PM2.5 at 16µg/m3 The day will start on a pleasant note with a minimum temperature of 19°C. However, patchy rain is likely in the late afternoon hours. The AQI readings from yesterday showed PM2.5 at 16µg/m3 and PM10 at 45µg/m3. The Times of India reported a carbon monoxide level at a slightly high reading of 355 due to traffic emissions, but it is expected to drop with the anticipated rainfall.

Weekly forecast Weather forecast for the week ahead The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain the same throughout the week. Sunday will be slightly warmer with a maximum temperature of 26°C and high rain probability. Similar conditions are likely on Monday and Tuesday, with reduced rainfall. Mid-week temperatures will stabilize around 24°C, featuring cooler nights and alternating sun and clouds.

Delhi weather Meanwhile, in Delhi Meanwhile, in Delhi, clear skies are expected as the monsoon withdraws. Temperatures will hover between a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 25°C. The air quality index was recorded at 123 on Sunday morning. The southwest monsoon withdrawal line passes through several states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan, over the next few days.