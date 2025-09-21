Mahalaya 2025: 'Mahishasura Mardini' echoes as devotees welcome Devi Paksha
This Sunday, September 21, 2025, Bengalis across the country woke up before sunrise to tune into "Mahishasura Mardini," a classic radio recital that's been a tradition since the 1930s.
This marks Mahalaya—the official kick-off for Devi Paksha and the festive countdown to Durga Puja.
The story at its heart? Goddess Durga defeating Mahishasura—a timeless symbol of good over evil.
From tarpans to holy dips, rituals galore
From Dakshineshwar in West Bengal to Agni Theertham in Tamil Nadu and sacred spots like Prayagraj and Haridwar, people gathered for "tarpan"—offering prayers and water to ancestors—and took holy dips.
These acts wrap up Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to remembering loved ones who've passed.
What PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said
Prime Minister Modi sent out wishes for Mahalaya, hoping for divine blessings as Durga Puja approaches.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her greetings too—with a fresh Puja song—reminding everyone how this day sets the stage for one of India's biggest celebrations.