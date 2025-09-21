Mahalaya 2025: 'Mahishasura Mardini' echoes as devotees welcome Devi Paksha India Sep 21, 2025

This Sunday, September 21, 2025, Bengalis across the country woke up before sunrise to tune into "Mahishasura Mardini," a classic radio recital that's been a tradition since the 1930s.

This marks Mahalaya—the official kick-off for Devi Paksha and the festive countdown to Durga Puja.

The story at its heart? Goddess Durga defeating Mahishasura—a timeless symbol of good over evil.