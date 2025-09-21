Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 3 electrocuted, 3 injured during kabaddi match
India
A kabaddi match in Ravaswahi village, Chhattisgarh, ended in heartbreak this weekend when three people lost their lives and three others were injured after a sudden storm caused an 11-kV power line to touch the iron pole of a spectator tent.
The victims included Satish Netam (a player and spectator), Shyamlal Netam, and Sunil Shori—all from nearby villages.
Authorities are now looking into how this happened
Locals rushed all six affected to a hospital in Vishrampuri, but sadly, three were declared dead on arrival.
Two of the injured needed further treatment at another facility.
Authorities are now looking into how this happened to help prevent such tragedies in the future.