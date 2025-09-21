Naming dispute escalates ahead of Navi Mumbai airport inauguration
What's the story
Ahead of the September 30 inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a naming dispute has intensified. Local leaders are demanding that the airport be named after Dinkar Balu Patil, a veteran leader who fought for fair compensation for land acquisition in Navi Mumbai's development. The Loknete D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All-Party Action Committee has given Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis an ultimatum to officially name the airport after Patil by September 29 or face major protests.
Court case
PIL filed in Bombay HC
The Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha has filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court, alleging the union government's "prolonged inaction" in naming the airport after Patil. The group argues this neglect disrespects public sentiment and goes against a unanimous resolution by Maharashtra's state legislature. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre raised this issue in Parliament and organized a vehicle rally to garner support for naming the airport after Patil.
Political assurance
Some leaders earlier suggested Thackeray's name for airport
BJP's Panvel MLA, Prashant Thakur, has assured protesters that talks will be held soon in Delhi to push for Patil's name to be included on the airport. However, he also pointed out that some who are now rallying for Patil had earlier suggested Bal Thackeray's name for the airport when Uddhav Thackeray was in power. Bhushan Patil, a senior leader of project-affected people (PAP), stressed that naming the airport after Dinkar Balu Patil is essential to acknowledge their sacrifices.