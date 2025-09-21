Naming dispute escalates ahead of Navi Mumbai airport inauguration

The Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha has filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court , alleging the union government's "prolonged inaction" in naming the airport after Patil. The group argues this neglect disrespects public sentiment and goes against a unanimous resolution by Maharashtra's state legislature. Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre raised this issue in Parliament and organized a vehicle rally to garner support for naming the airport after Patil.

Political assurance

Some leaders earlier suggested Thackeray's name for airport

BJP's Panvel MLA, Prashant Thakur, has assured protesters that talks will be held soon in Delhi to push for Patil's name to be included on the airport. However, he also pointed out that some who are now rallying for Patil had earlier suggested Bal Thackeray's name for the airport when Uddhav Thackeray was in power. Bhushan Patil, a senior leader of project-affected people (PAP), stressed that naming the airport after Dinkar Balu Patil is essential to acknowledge their sacrifices.