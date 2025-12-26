Next Article
CJI backs experts to fix Delhi's air pollution—no quick fixes
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant says tackling Delhi's air pollution needs steady, expert-led solutions—not shortcuts.
In a chat with CNN-News18, he shared his faith in specialists to guide the way, as the capital faces another tough winter for clean air.
Why should you care?
Delhi's air quality keeps bouncing between "poor" and "very poor"—in December 2025, it spiked from 220 to a hazardous 412.
The recent dip in pollution? Mostly thanks to strong winds, but officials warn it won't last.
Hospitals are seeing up to 30% more people with breathing issues this month, including lots of young adults.