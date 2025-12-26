Next Article
Delhi's air quality improves a bit, but still not great
India
Delhi's air got a small break as the AQI dropped from over 300 to 221, thanks to some helpful winds blowing through the city.
But don't get too comfortable—experts say this cleaner spell won't last long, with slower winds and fog expected to bring pollution levels back up soon.
Why care?
The air is still far from healthy: forecasts show the ventilation index (which tells us how well pollutants can clear out) will stay way below safe levels.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology says Delhi's air will likely shift from 'poor' to 'very poor' by the weekend.
Major sources like traffic, factories, and nearby emissions aren't going anywhere—so staying aware and taking precautions is still important.