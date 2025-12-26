CJI wants courts to be 1-stop shops for solving disputes

Why mediation matters (and what's missing)

CJI Kant pointed out that India has way too few trained mediators—just 39,000 when over 250,000 are needed.

He emphasized better training and more awareness about mediation as an affordable, effective way to resolve issues without long waits in court.

The Bar Council of India's National Conference and Symposium on Mediation highlights the importance of mediation in making justice quicker and easier for everyone.