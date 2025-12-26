Hyderabad woman loses ₹1.8cr in fake Ambani lottery scam

How the scam unfolded—and how it ended

The fraudsters built trust using a fake RBI document with her photo and PM Modi's image, then talked her into breaking joint fixed deposits, claiming that RBI norms required equivalent balances in her accounts.

Over months, they quietly moved money out in 123 small transactions across several accounts—so nothing seemed off at first.

The truth hit when she visited her bank and found just ₹6,000 left.

She reported it to cyber police; the case is now under investigation for organized crime and impersonation.