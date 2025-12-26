Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passes away at 72

Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen passed away at a Bengaluru hospital on Friday morning. He was 72. He had been undergoing treatment at Aster CMI Hospital in the Karnataka capital for several months after suffering a massive brain hemorrhage on August 8. Sen's health condition had since been critical, and despite an emergency surgery in Agartala and subsequent transfer to Bengaluru for specialized treatment, he showed no improvement.

Political career A look at Sen's political journey Sen was a prominent political figure in Tripura, who started his career with the Congress, winning two assembly elections before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017. Notably, he was elected to the assembly four times from North Tripura's Dharmanagar Assembly constituency and served as the speaker of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly since 2023. Also, Sen served as the Assembly Deputy Speaker during 2018-23, and as the Dharmanagar Nagar Panchayat vice chairman in 1988.

PM expresses grief PM Modi conveys condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over Sen's demise, saying he was pained by the news. "He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he wrote in an X post.