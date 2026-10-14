Cops explain why CJP leaders were sent to jail

After considering the matter, the court, considering the kalandra (preventive legal measures) details and "in view of their repeated violations of law and serious apprehension that if released on bail they will again violate the law and instigate others to violate the law, remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody."

"Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behavior for 06 months on personal bond and surety of 5000 rupees," Delhi Police officials said.