Cops explain why CJP leaders were sent to jail
What's the story
The Delhi Police explained that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested on Tuesday in view of their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. They said their alleged attempts to "instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration." They were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate, where proceedings under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.
Allegations detailed
CJP leaders obstructed police from performing duties: Report
After considering the matter, the court, considering the kalandra (preventive legal measures) details and "in view of their repeated violations of law and serious apprehension that if released on bail they will again violate the law and instigate others to violate the law, remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody."
"Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behavior for 06 months on personal bond and surety of 5000 rupees," Delhi Police officials said.
Rebuttal issued
No public call made for protests at Jantar Mantar: CJP
CJP's legal head Ratna Singh dismissed the police's claims, saying no public call was made for protests at Jantar Mantar.
She said, "Delhi police lied in front of court today that a call was given for other protesters to join at Jantar Mantar yesterday. Absolutely false!"
The CJP has also alleged that their leaders were not allowed to meet lawyers after their detention.
Court proceedings
Their phones have been confiscated
"The SHO of Jaffarpur Kalan police station has refused to let the lawyer meet them, while their phones have been confiscated, raise serious concerns," Singh wrote on social media.
Speaking to PTI, CJP's legal representative Pushp Sharma said that he had been in constant contact with Das.
"His last message to me was that their phones were being taken away. Since then, I have repeatedly tried calling him, but he has not answered."
Legal access denied
Delhi Police said they trespassed on private premises
The CJP leaders were detained by the Delhi Police after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping the locked gates on Tuesday morning.
The Delhi Police said they trespassed on a private premises.
Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them but they allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties, they added.