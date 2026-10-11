CJP leaders released from detention, can't breach peace for 1yr

The CJP leaders were detained ahead of their planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They were later produced before the Additional City Magistrate court in Delhi Cantonment.

After their release, the CJP took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce it, saying, "Finally, Delhi Police is forced to release Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Cockroaches never die."