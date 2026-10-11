CJP leaders released from detention, can't breach peace for 1yr
What's the story
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from detention by an Executive Magistrate court in Delhi on Sunday. They were released on the condition that they must not breach the peace for one year. The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police from an Air India aircraft after it landed in Delhi on Saturday.
Protest details
'Cockroaches never die': CJP after release of leaders
The CJP leaders were detained ahead of their planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
They were later produced before the Additional City Magistrate court in Delhi Cantonment.
After their release, the CJP took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce it, saying, "Finally, Delhi Police is forced to release Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Cockroaches never die."
Twitter Post
CJP announces release of Dipke, Ranka, Das
FINALLY DELHI POLICE IS FORCED TO RELEASE ABHIJEET DIPKE, ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS.— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 11, 2026
Cockroaches never die 🪳 https://t.co/1DNXlmL42T
Additional release
Dhruv Rathee also released from custody
Separately, YouTuber-influencer Dhruv Rathee was also released from custody after being detained from his Gurugram home before the protest. He was released around 3am on Sunday.
The CJP had called for a fresh mobilization at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning, continuing its agitation against Kumar over alleged voter list manipulation.
Protest reason
Over 3,000 people detained on Saturday
The protest was called despite Saturday's heavy security arrangements across Delhi to prevent it from happening.
The CJP and All India Students' Association (AISA) had urged supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar against alleged voter list manipulation and demand Kumar's resignation.
Over 3,000 people were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as part of an extensive security operation.
Security impact
Mobile internet suspended in parts of Delhi
The security measures included the deployment of over 20,000 police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel across Delhi.
Barricades, checkpoints, and detention centers were set up at multiple locations.
These arrangements disrupted public transport in the capital, with several Metro stations being shut down and train services canceled.
Mobile internet services were also suspended within a four-kilometer radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path area.