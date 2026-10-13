CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained again
What's the story
Two leaders of the youth-led Cockroach Janta party (CJP) Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, have been detained after they arrived at Jantar Mantar, a now denotified protest site, to stage a protest. They allegedly entered a section of Jantar Mantar by jumping over a gate from the side of the JD(U) office premises. Police may register an FIR in the matter.
Video
Video of breach
In a video, CJP leaders Ranka and Das, along with a few volunteers, can be seen jumping the gate holding flags and entering the area to stage a demonstration.
They chanted slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabaad as they were chased briefly by the cops stationed there.
They were eventually detained and taken away.
Detention
They were taken into custody on Saturday
This is their second detention in four days.
Both of them and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke were taken into custody on Saturday from inside the plane after they landed at Delhi airport to participate in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
On Sunday, they were released on the condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.
Twitter Post
Das shares video from Jantar Mantar
JANTAR MANTAR HAS BEEN RECLAIMED!— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 13, 2026
WE HAVE ENTERED JANTAR MANTAR AND NOW WE ARE BEING DETAINED!
But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you’re done bro! @Cockroachisback pic.twitter.com/swDB6K8kW5
Jantar Mantar
Other CJP members also detained
The following day, Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site. The Delhi Police instead identified three alternatives, Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi, for staging protests.
"You cannot denotify the resistance @narendramodi," Dipke wrote on X, reacting to the latest detention.
He also claimed that other party members, including Ajinkya Shinde, were detained.
Protest site
'Tomorrow, Modi will denotify democracy itself'
Dipke earlier criticized the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, arguing that if Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, "he is mistaken."
"Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away."
"Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar....Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself," he said.