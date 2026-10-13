Loading...
Home / News / India News / CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained again
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained again
Both of them and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke were taken into custody on Saturday

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained again

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 13, 2026
09:46 am
What's the story

Two leaders of the youth-led Cockroach Janta party (CJP) Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, have been detained after they arrived at Jantar Mantar, a now denotified protest site, to stage a protest. They allegedly entered a section of Jantar Mantar by jumping over a gate from the side of the JD(U) office premises. Police may register an FIR in the matter.

Video

Video of breach

In a video, CJP leaders Ranka and Das, along with a few volunteers, can be seen jumping the gate holding flags and entering the area to stage a demonstration.

They chanted slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabaad as they were chased briefly by the cops stationed there.

They were eventually detained and taken away.

Detention

They were taken into custody on Saturday 

This is their second detention in four days.

Both of them and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke were taken into custody on Saturday from inside the plane after they landed at Delhi airport to participate in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Sunday, they were released on the condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Das shares video from Jantar Mantar

ADVERTISEMENT

Jantar Mantar

Other CJP members also detained

The following day, Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site. The Delhi Police instead identified three alternatives, Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi, for staging protests.

"You cannot denotify the resistance @narendramodi," Dipke wrote on X, reacting to the latest detention.

He also claimed that other party members, including Ajinkya Shinde, were detained.

Protest site

'Tomorrow, Modi will denotify democracy itself'

Dipke earlier criticized the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, arguing that if Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, "he is mistaken."

"Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away."

"Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar....Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT